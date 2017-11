OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Daniel Loeb's Third Point increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) by almost 50 percent in the third quarter.



Third Point bought 2.1 million American depositary receipts of Alibaba, amassing a position valued at more than $1.1 billion as of Sept 30, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. As of the end of the quarter, the stock represented the New York-based hedge fund firm's second-largest U.S. equity holding



