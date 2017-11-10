SONGDO, SOUTH KOREA and RAVENSBURG, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 --

Vetter, one of the global leaders in prefilled drug-delivery systems, today announced the official opening of a new branch office in South Korea. The new office in Songdo is located within the biologics cluster which is often referred to as a 'sweet spot' by the industry as it houses numerous prominent biopharmaceutical companies and service providers.

Strengthening its global footprint in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region has been an ongoing goal for Vetter. The company established its APAC hub in Singapore in 2014, and subsequently formed a Japanese subsidiary by opening an office in Tokyo in 2015. Although the pharmaceutical service provider had already been active in the South Korean market for years, the establishment of its own local branch office underlines the company's commitment to the Asia Pacific market, particularly South Korea. With the new footprint, Vetter will be better positioned to support its existing South Korean business as well as that of new local and global customers, helping them to meet stringent development, manufacturing and packaging requirements of their injectable drugs.

"Today is yet another milestone for our company. This new office will allow us to directly serve both local and global companies with South Korean market interests," said Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. "We are certain that our market presence and activities in this market will serve as an additional base and contribution for Vetter's future global organic growth."

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany and the United States. The company has long-term experience offering services ranging from early development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and various packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. Vetter's customers range from small and midsize to the world's top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech companies. As a leading solution provider, the CDMO recognizes its responsibility in supporting the needs of its customers in developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.

