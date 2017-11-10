Mutia Hanifah Explores Chemistry in a Global Environment at XJTLU

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutia Hanifah from Bogor, Indonesia, is studying BSc Applied Chemistry in the Department of Chemistry at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China.

"When I was a child I saw a TV advertisement showing a chemical reaction where a liquid changed from yellow to red as if by magic," she said. "I was so impressed, and I thought if this is chemistry then I want to be a chemist some day."

Mutia attended a vocational high school in Bogor, a city in the West Java province of Indonesia, where she studied chemical analysis. She first visited China on an internship in Hunan province as part of her high school studies.

She originally planned to continue her studies in Indonesia but, "When I finished my internship, I decided to continue my higher education in China because I love the environment, the language and the weather," said Mutia.

Her enthusiasm to study in China led Mutia to discover both XJTLU and the Jiangsu Province Jasmine Scholarships. She was very excited when she realised that: "XJTLU offers a degree programme in chemistry that is taught in English. So it was perfect for me," she said.

While completing Year One Mutia decided to apply to become an international student ambassador. From welcoming visitors to XJTLU and conducting campus tours, to speaking to students at schools in China, to attending international recruitment fairs, she wants to share her own experiences to encourage others to study at XJTLU.

"Being a student ambassador is amazing because we engage with people from different cultural backgrounds and we can share and learn from each other," she said.



Reflecting on her experience of XJTLU, Mutia explained, "Studying at XJTLU has broadened my mindset and given me confidence. I have made friends from around China and the world. I really love that the teachers encourage us to consult with them one-on-one if we have any questions about our studies."

Founded in 2006, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University is the largest international joint venture university in China, a partnership between Xi'an Jiaotong University and the University of Liverpool. Our vision is to become a research-led international university in China and a Chinese university recognised internationally for its unique features.

