Combining IT and logistics knowledge for a bright future at XJTLU

BANGKOK, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Vimvaporn Pintuyothin ('Vim') from Bangkok, Thailand, is studying MSc Operations and Supply Chain Management at International Business School Suzhou at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China.

"Nowadays information is everything," said Vim. "Everyone is talking about the importance of cloud computing and big data. But to use and apply this knowledge, IT experts should really understand how businesses work, and that's why I'm completing this masters degree at XJTLU."

Vim comes from an IT background, having completed an undergraduate degree in information and communications technology (ICT) at Mahidol University. After that, she worked for several years as an IT consultant for Accenture and as a customer on boarding consultant for DHL.

Through her work with DHL she became interested in furthering her knowledge of operations and supply chain management, and the opportunities it would create for her career:

"The logistics field still has a lot of ways to grow through the application of technology," said Vim. "I realised that if I understand how those businesses work I can really use my IT knowledge to benefit them."

Having professional interactions with Chinese people inspired her interest in Chinese language and culture:

"When I began looking for a master programme, IBSS at XJTLU seemed like an ideal place to study because I could improve my business knowledge while learning Chinese and exploring opportunities there," she said.

According to Vim, there are many benefits to studying at XJTLU, including the clean, modern environment of the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) where the University is located, the comprehensive module content that is all delivered in English, and the mix of international and local students meaning group discussions involve varied perspectives.

