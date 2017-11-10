sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

471,17 Euro		+11,494
+2,50 %
WKN: 899676 ISIN: CA3039011026 Ticker-Symbol: FFX 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
469,99
473,13
09.11.
469,28
472,34
09.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED471,17+2,50 %
TORSTAR CORPORATION--