

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG reported that its Group result for the third-quarter increased to 157.1 million euros from last year's 58.0 million euros. At 1.25 euros, earnings per share are also higher than the corresponding previous year figure of 0.47 euros per share.



EBITDA rose 80.9 per cent to 213.7 million euros from the prior year.



Group revenue in the third quarter of 2017 improved 1.5 per cent to 880.1 million euros from the previous year.



Based on the current figure of 875,000 paying freenet TV customers, the target for the whole of 2017 has been increased to around 950,000.



Cooperation agreement with Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH has been prolonged ahead of schedule until September 2022.



In view of the development of the key performance indicators for the financial year 2017 and also in view of the prospects for the financial year 2017, freenet AG forecasts slightly higher Group revenue compared with the previous year. The company also expects to see Group EBITDA increase to approximately 410 million euros for the current financial year, and is also predicting a further slight increase in Group EBITDA for 2018. freenet AG is planning free cash flow of about 310 million euros for the whole of 2017, and is also predicting a slight increase in 2018. Group EBITDA and free cash flow are managed without taking account of the freenet AG's share of profit relating to Sunrise Communications Group AG and also without taking account of the dividend payment of Sunrise Communications Group AG2.



Accordingly, neither the anticipated EBITDA contribution from the holding of freenet AG in Sunrise Communications Group AG nor any contribution resulting from this holding to the free cash flow of freenet AG are included in guidance or rather prospects for the financial year 2017 or for 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX