

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson (EMR) announced the retirement of Chief Operating Officer Ed Purvis after 34 years with the company. His retirement is effective December 31, 2017. Steve Pelch, currently executive vice president of organization planning and development, will succeed Purvis as executive vice president and COO of the company, effective January 1, 2018.



Purvis, who began his career with Emerson in 1983 as a product planner with Copeland Corporation, quickly took on numerous roles of increasing responsibility. Prior to being named COO in 2015, he served nearly seven years as executive vice president and business leader of Emerson Climate Technologies, now Emerson Commercial and Residential Solutions.



