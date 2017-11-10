

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Friday, a day after the Nikkei average topped 23,000 for the first time since January 1992. A stronger yen and the weak lead overnight from Wall Street after Senate Republicans released a tax plan that has several key differences with the House version dampened investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 242.75 points or 1.06 percent to 22,625.96, off a low of 22,511.93 earlier. On Thursday, Japanese stocks gave up strong early gains to end lower as caution crept in ahead of Friday's option settlement.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are down more than 1 percent each, while Canon is lower by 0.3 percent. Sony is adding 0.2 percent.



Toshiba's shares are lower by more than 4 percent after Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that the electronics maker is exploring a capital increase of nearly 600 billion yen or $5.29 billion in order to offset the delay in the sale of its memory chip unit.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is declining 0.5 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Marui Group is rising more than 6 percent, Sumco Corp is gaining almost 5 percent and Pioneer Corp. is up more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Dai Nippon Printing and Bridgestone Corp. are losing almost 8 percent each, while DeNA Co. is down almost 5 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.1 percent on year in October, coming in at 981.9 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 4.0 percent gain in September.



The M3 money stock gained an annual 3.5 percent at 1,308.8 trillion yen. That beat expectations for a gain of 3.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Japan will also release September figures for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed firmly in negative territory on Thursday as traders reacted to reports regarding the Senate version of tax reform legislation. The proposed bill has several key differences with the House version, including a delay in the implementation of the cut in the corporate tax rate.



The Dow fell 101.42 points or 0.4 percent to 23,461.94, the Nasdaq slid 39.07 points or 0.6 percent to 6,750.05 and the S&P 500 dropped 9.76 points or 0.4 percent to 2,584.62.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures continued to rise Thursday despite an analyst report tempering expectation for further supply cuts from OPEC. WTI crude rose $0.35 to $57.16 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



