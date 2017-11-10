Enterprise Performance Management vendor CAMMS to launch cammsstrategy in global webinar series

CAMMS is launching a new solution called cammsstrategy that will replace its interplan product as the company's strategic planning and performance management platform

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software vendor, CAMMS - a world leader in planning and strategy, project, risk and meeting management software, as well as budgeting, workforce and analytics solutions - will launch its new strategic planning and performance management platform, cammsstrategy, in a series of webinars across Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 November.

For more information and to register for a launch webinar, GO HERE: https://www.cammsgroup.com/cammsstrategy-launch-webinar/

cammsstrategy will replace CAMMS' existing strategic planning and performance management platform, interplan

"cammsstrategy contains significant enhancements and improvements compared to its predecessor, including a cleaner, more intuitive user interface, easier navigation, enhanced reporting, and more," said CAMMS Director, Adam Collins. "cammsstrategy will help clients make better performance management accessible, engaging and achievable throughout the organization. CAMMS customers will now be able to measure, monitor and act on their organizational strategy even more effectively."

To learn how companies can drive a high performance management culture with cammsstrategy, register for the webinar launch HERE: https://www.cammsgroup.com/cammsstrategy-launch-webinar/

About CAMMS

CAMMS is a global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software company dedicated to transforming organizational strategy into reality. CAMMS offers the world's only true end-to-end, fully integrated, EPM platform.

Able to be used independently, or as part of a complete EPM platform, CAMMS is a world leader in planning and strategy, project, risk and meeting management software, as well as budgeting, workforce and analytics solutions.

Founded in 1996, CAMMS has tens of thousands of users across five continents, with offices in the UK, North America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. For more information, visit www.cammsgroup.com

For regular news and updates, follow CAMMS on Twitter (@Cammsgroup), LinkedIn (camms-group), YouTube (cammsgroup), Facebook (cammsgroup) or Google+ (cammsgroupsolutions)

For further media information, interviews, images or product demonstration, please contact:

Lachlan James, CAMMS Global Marketing Communications Manager on +61 (0)8 8113 4821, +61 (0) 431 835 658 or lachlan.james@cammsgroup.com

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170928/1953758-1LOGO