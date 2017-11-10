sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.11.2017 | 03:33
Thailand Board of Investment's Secretary General welcomed President of AMCHAM

BANGKOK, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Duangjai Asawachintachit, Secretary General of Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) (5th left), welcomed Mr. Jeffrey Nygaard, President of American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) (6th left) to discuss on investment promotion policies and business operations in Thailand at Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) office, Bangkok.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600825/BOI_s_Secretary_General_welcomed_President_of_AMCHAM.jpg

For more information, please contact:

Raweechay Atthakhosolsuradi
thailandinvestmentyear@gmail.com or www.boi.go.th
Tel. +662-553-8111 Ext. 6932


© 2017 PR Newswire