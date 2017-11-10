

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) has started considering a capital increase of nearly 600 billion yen or about $5.30 billion, including investment from other companies, in an effort to brace for the delay in the sale of its memory chip unit, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.



Immediately following the report, Toshiba commented that the company has examined various capital policies, but no decisions have been made at this point.



Toshiba said , '.. the company aims to recover its financial base by closing the sale of Toshiba Memory by the end of March 2018, and, in parallel, is also considering capital strategy options to respond to changing circumstances, but no decision on capital strategy options has been made as of today.'



Previously, Toshiba announced that it would accelerate capital investment in Toshiba Memory Corporation or TMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and raise its FY 2017 investment plan for the Storage & Devices Solutions Segment from 400 billion yen to 600 billion yen. TMC owns and operates Yokkaichi Operations in Mie, Japan, one of the world's most advanced production facilities for Flash memory. On October 11, Toshiba announced an increase in its investment plan for the Memory business that would raise its investment in FY2017 from 330 billion yen to 400 billion yen. Further to this, it has now decided to bring forward a part of the investment initially scheduled for FY2018.



Toshiba reported that its second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was 100.11 billion yen or $885.9 million compared to profit of 35.5 billion yen last year.



Net sales for the quarter grew to 1.24 trillion yen or $10.996 billion from 1.21 trillion yen in the previous year.



