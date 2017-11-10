

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Friday on concerns over U.S. tax reform as a tax reform plan unveiled by Senate Republicans has several key differences with the House of Representatives' version, including a delay in implementation of the corporate tax rate cut.



The Australian market is declining following the weak lead from Wall Street. Resources stocks are weak despite higher commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 23.60 points or 0.39 percent to 6,025.80, off a low of 6,020.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 21.10 points or 0.34 percent to 6,101.30. On Thursday, Australian shares rose notably to close at a near 10-year high.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are losing almost 3 percent despite a lift in iron ore prices, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.2 percent.



Gold miners are mixed despite gold prices edging higher overnight. Newcrest Mining is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Evolution Mining is up 0.2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent, Oil Search is losing almost 1 percent and Santos is declining more than 2 percent despite the increase in crude oil prices.



Among the big banks, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent. Westpac is adding 0.3 percent.



News Corp. reported that its first-quarter EBITDA nearly doubled from last year to $249 million. Shares of the Rupert Murdoch-led media giant are rising more than 4 percent.



Online real-estate advertiser REA Group reported a 24 percent increase in September quarter earnings from core operations, while revenue rose 21 percent. Shares of the company, majority owned by News Corp. are advancing more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is steady on Friday against the U.S. dollar, which weakened on worries over a possible delay in the U.S. corporate tax cut plans. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7679, unchanged from Thursday.



The Japanese market is notably lower, a day after the Nikkei average topped 23,000 for the first time since January 1992. A stronger yen and the weak lead overnight from Wall Street dampened investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 242.75 points or 1.06 percent to 22,625.96, off a low of 22,511.93 earlier. On Thursday, Japanese stocks gave up strong early gains to end lower as caution crept in ahead of Friday's option settlement.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are down more than 1 percent each, while Canon is lower by 0.3 percent. Sony is adding 0.2 percent.



Toshiba's shares are lower by more than 4 percent after Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that the electronics maker is exploring a capital increase of nearly 600 billion yen or $5.29 billion in order to offset the delay in the sale of its memory chip unit.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is declining 0.5 percent and Honda is down 0.2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Marui Group is rising more than 6 percent, Sumco Corp is gaining almost 5 percent and Pioneer Corp. is up more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Dai Nippon Printing and Bridgestone Corp. are losing almost 8 percent each, while DeNA Co. is down almost 5 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.1 percent on year in October, coming in at 981.9 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations following the downwardly revised 4.0 percent gain in September.



The M3 money stock gained an annual 3.5 percent at 1,308.8 trillion yen. That beat expectations for a gain of 3.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Japan will also release September figures for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower. Bucking the trend, Singapore is edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed firmly in negative territory on Thursday as traders reacted to reports regarding the Senate version of tax reform legislation. The proposed bill has several key differences with the House version, including a delay in the implementation of the cut in the corporate tax rate.



The Dow fell 101.42 points or 0.4 percent to 23,461.94, the Nasdaq slid 39.07 points or 0.6 percent to 6,750.05 and the S&P 500 dropped 9.76 points or 0.4 percent to 2,584.62.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures continued to rise Thursday despite an analyst report tempering expectation for further supply cuts from OPEC. WTI crude rose $0.35 to $57.16 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX