SINGAPORE, Nov 10, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Sanli Environmental Limited ("Sanli" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a Singapore-based environmental engineering company, specialising in water and waste management, today announced that it has secured four new contracts ("Contracts") worth a total of S$8.1 million, from both the public and private sectors. This brings the Group's order book to S$112.3 million.The Contracts comprise projects in both Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") and Operations and Maintenance ("O&M") segments. Under the EPC contracts, Sanli will supply, install, commission and test, equipment at a water reclamation plant as well as a hydrated lime storage facility, and replace treatment process equipment at a salinity plant. Under the O&M contract, Sanli will provide maintenance services for sewerage pumping and treatment system.Mr Sim Hock Heng, Chief Executive Officer of Sanli said, "We are encouraged that the Group continues to secure new contracts from the public and private sectors, which affirms the quality of our services in water and waste management. We will continue to seek to position ourselves for upcoming projects, tapping on demand for water and waste management solutions and seek potential opportunities regionally."The Contracts are expected to contribute to the Group's revenue from the financial year ending 31 March 2018.None of the directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect in the Contracts, other than through their respective shareholdings in the Company.About Sanli Environmental LimitedSanli is an environmental engineering company in the field of water and waste management. It has more than ten years of experience and over 1,000 completed projects under its portfolio.The Group's expertise is in the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance, repair and overhaul of mechanical and electrical equipment as well as process, instrumentation and control systems in wastewater treatment plants, water reclamation plants, NEWater plants, waterworks, service reservoirs, pumping stations and incineration plants.The Group has two main business segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") and Operations and Maintenance ("O&M"). Under its EPC segment, Sanli provides services within the field of water and waste management, including process upgrading of existing water treatment plants, upgrading of pumping station capacities, replacement of aged equipment, and design and build of various treatment process systems. Through its O&M segment, the Group provides corrective and preventive maintenance services to ensure reliability and minimal disruptions to customers' operations.For more information, please visit the company website at www.sanli.com.sg.Issued on behalf of Sanli Environmental Limited by:Waterbrooks Consultants Pte LtdTel: +65 6100 2228Lynette Tan, M: +65 9687 2023, lynette@waterbrooks.com.sgAngeline Cheong, M: +65 9666 0977, angeline@waterbrooks.com.sgThis media release has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this media release.This media release has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this media release, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this media release.The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Ong Hwee Li (Telephone: +65 6532 3829) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-02 AXA Tower, Singapore 048542.Source: Sanli Environmental LimitedCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.