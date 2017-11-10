

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC), a natural gas, NGL and oil producer, announced Thursday the appointment of Mark Scucchi as its Senior Vice President -Chief Financial Officer, effective May 16, 2008. He succeeds current CFO and Executive Vice President Roger Manny, who plans to retire on that day after the Company's 2018 Annual Stockholder Meeting.



Scucchi is currently Vice President - Finance & Treasurer. He joined Range in 2008, with responsibilities including corporate finance, treasury, and planning. Prior to joining Range, he worked for JPMorgan Securities Inc., and also spent a number of years at Ernst & Young LLP, among others.



Jeff Ventura, Chairman and CEO, said, 'Since joining Range in 2003, Roger has been an invaluable part of the senior management team..... In planning for succession, he has done a great job recruiting and developing strong, talented individuals and providing them the opportunity to show their strengths and distinct abilities.'



