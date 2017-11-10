

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased for the second straight month in September, and at a faster-than-expected rate, data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.



The tertiary activity index dropped 0.2 percent month-over-month in September, following a 0.1 percent decrease in August. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent stable rate of fall for the month.



Among the individual components of the survey, activity was down for wholesale trade, medical, health care and welfare, information and communications, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, business related services and goods rental and leasing.



At the same time, activity was up for finance and insurance, real estate, transport and postal activities, retail trade and living and amusement-related services.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index climbed at a steady pace of 0.6 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX