

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada's Suncor Energy Inc. (SU, SU.TO) announced Thursday the appointment of Mark Little, currently president, Upstream, as chief operating officer. The change is effective December 1.



Little will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Steve Williams.



The new COO will be responsible for all of the operations and many of the corporate services of the company. This appointment comes on the eve of first oil at Suncor's Fort Hills mine and reflects the continuing focus to capture value from the increased integration of Suncor operations, the company noted.



Little joined Suncor in 2008. He has held various roles in the organization, including leading the integration between Suncor and Petro-Canada, following the merger. Before joining Suncor, he led the development of oil sands projects for a major international energy company.



Williams said, 'I believe Mark's appointment will strengthen our ability to continue our progress on operational excellence and delivery of safe and reliable operations. By strengthening the integration between our operating sites and our functions, we will increase our ability to deliver on our commitment to deliver value to shareholders.'



