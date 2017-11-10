Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-6252-2176 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Nov 10, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has received an order for "The Supercomputer System" from the Institute of Fluid Science at Tohoku University.The Supercomputer System will consist of multiple computational systems using the latest Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY x86 servers, and is planned to deliver a peak theoretical performance in excess of 2.7 petaflops(1).The Supercomputer System will be deployed to the Advanced Fluid Information Research Center in the Institute of Fluid Science, Tohoku University in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, with plans to begin operations in fiscal 2018. Through deployment and operations of this system, Fujitsu will support the Tohoku University Institute of Fluid Science in the advancement of its research into the phenomena of fluids in a variety of fields, including biology, energy, aerospace and semiconductors.BackgroundThe Institute of Fluid Science at Tohoku University has contributed to the development of fluid science in a variety of fields, including clarifying the flow of blood through the body, and controlling plasma flow in semiconductor manufacturing, using a next-generation integrated research method that unites creative experimental research with supercomputer-based computational research.Now, the institute is upgrading and significantly improving the performance of its core equipment, The Supercomputer System, in order to further enhance its fluid science research in fields such as health, welfare and medicine, the environment and energy, aerospace and manufacturing.Fujitsu received the order for this system based on a proposal that combined software-based virtualization technology with a large-scale computational system that utilizes the technology Fujitsu has cultivated through HPC development.Details of the New SystemThe Supercomputer System is comprised of the core supercomputer which has three computation systems, including two shared-memory parallel computation systems, which can use large capacity memory space, and one distributed-memory parallel computation system, which can execute large-scale parallel programs. It also has a login server and application and remote graphics server, as well as software and a variety of subsystems for tasks such as visualization and storage. The three computation systems in the core supercomputer will consist of Fujitsu's latest PRIMERGY x86 servers, which are planned to deliver the distributed-memory parallel computation system's theoretical peak performance in excess of 2.7 petaflops. In addition, by employing a water cooling model, this system will also offer high energy efficiency.(1) PetaflopsQuadrillion floating point operations per second.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.