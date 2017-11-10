ARYZTA AG / Appointment of Chief People Officer . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich / Switzerland, 10 November 2017 ARYZTA AG announces the appointment of Mr. Tony Murphy as the company's first Chief People Officer ('CPO'). The news release can be downloaded from the link below Announcement (http://hugin.info/142194/R/2148545/824389.pdf)



