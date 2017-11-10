COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS SENIOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

10 NOVEMBER 2017

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, wishes to announce the following changes to its Senior Executive Committee.

Chief Operating Officer

Mr Jérôme Lambert has been appointed to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. Mr Lambert will be responsible for all Maisons other than Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. In addition, he will continue to be responsible for the Richemont regional support platforms and central support services, excluding Finance, Human Resources and Technology.

Specialist Watchmakers

To assist Mr Lambert, Mr Emmanuel Perrin, currently International Sales Director of Cartier, will be appointed Head of Specialist Watchmakers Distribution. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for the coordination of all Specialist Watchmakers' distribution strategies. Mr Perrin will join the Senior Executive Committee effective immediately.

Commenting on the changes, Mr Johann Rupert, Chairman, said:

"The changes announced today will continue our transformation of the Specialist Watchmakers' business models to meet the demands of today's environment. Mr Perrin, in his twenty-five years with the Group, has been successful with Van Cleef & Arpels and, most recently, Cartier, in developing partnerships with our wholesale partners. A prime area of focus will be matching supply with end customer demand."

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in three segments: Jewellery Maisons, being Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Giampiero Bodino; Specialist Watchmakers, being A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin as well as the Ralph Lauren Watch and Jewellery joint venture; and Other, including Alfred Dunhill, Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, Lancel, Montblanc and Peter Millar as well as watch component manufacturing activities.

In addition, Richemont holds a 49% equity-accounted interest in the YOOX Net-A-Porter Group, a publicly traded company.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2017, Richemont reported sales of € 10 647 million, operating profit of € 1 764 million and profit for the year of € 1 210 million.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.