WISeKey QuoVadis partners with Intrum Justitia and IDnow

to enable legal eSigning for customers of ELVIA eInvest

ZUG, GENEVA, Switzerland - November 10, 2017- WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WISeKey) (SIX:WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT solutions company, today announced that its QuoVadis Trust Service Provider is providing Qualified digital certificates and electronic signatures as part of Intrum Justitia's digital onboarding service for customers using IDnow.

The combined QuoVadis and Intrum Justitia solution allows clients, such as ELVIA eInvest, to verify the identity of new customers within a few minutes, entirely online, and to execute digital contracts in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The solution for ELVIA eInvest uses IDnow's video chat service to identify customers via a computer, tablet or smartphone. IDnow is a leading European provider of services for digital identification and online contract conclusion. The service enables great efficiency as ELVIA eInvest customers can proceed to sign transactions using Qualified electronic signatures, provided by QuoVadis, which are legally equivalent to a written signature under the Swiss ZertES law.

The combined solution provides clear advantages to both ELVIA eInvest and its customers, allowing user onboarding and transactions to be conducted digitally, in compliance with legal requirements, at any time and from any location.

Roman Brunner, Managing Director of WISeKey QuoVadis, said, "Our PrimoSign platform enables partners to easily implement electronic signatures within their own solutions, using a secure platform that is certified to eIDAs standards including CEN TS 419.241. The result is a win-win situation for both our partners and their customers in enabling digital transactions that are secure and user-friendly."

The solution for ELVIA eInvest uses IDnow's video chat service, which is available from 07:00 to 22:00 CET from Monday to Saturday, to assist in onboarding customers. Thus, an in-person visit by the customer is no longer necessary to sign up for the otherwise all-online service.

Thomas Hutter, Managing Director of Intrum Justitia, said, "In the past, even for online services, in many cases customers were still required to come in to the office to sign paper forms. The combination of services from QuoVadis, Intrum Justitia and IDnow provides an innovative onboarding and electronic signature solution that makes sense for both ELVIA eInvest and its customers."

About QuoVadis:

QuoVadis is a leading global Certification Authority ("CA") providing Managed PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) and Electronic Signature services. QuoVadis is an accredited Qualified Trust Service Provider ("TSP") in the EU under eIDAS and in Switzerland under ZertES.

QuoVadis provides innovative, cloud-based business solutions for customers' digital identity and signature needs. This allows QuoVadis partners to handle their digital transactions and processes in a legally compliant and secure manner, while maintaining efficient and user-friendly online practices for their customers. Example use cases include digital onboarding, electronic signature, electronic billing, secure websites, secure e-mail, or IoT (Internet of Things) applications. For more information see (www.quovadisglobal.ch: http://www.quovadisglobal.ch)

About Intrum Justitia:

Intrum Justitia is the leader in Switzerland and Europe in the area of comprehensive business information, innovative customer solutions and debt collection. Operating in Switzerland since 1971, the company currently employs more than 240 people. Together, they make 45 million loan decisions each year and handle more than 2 million debt collection cases. More than 7,500 Swiss customers benefit from the payment experience in this data pool. In 2016, Intrum Justitia created cash flows of over CHF 165 million for the Swiss economy. Member of the Swiss Innovation Outpost (SIO). For more information see (www.intrum.ch: http://www.intrum.ch)

About IDnow GmbH:

IDnow is an international expert for Identity and eSigning services. The Munich-based software company develops and distributes secure solutions for the electronic identification of persons as well as signing contracts via computer or smartphone. IDnow guarantees legal compliance and highest data security for its solutions. The offer of IDnow is aimed at all business customers who want to acquire new customers online and want to offer the legitimization and the contract online, such as direct banks, modern branch banks, credit and financing providers, credit card providers, municipalities and insurance companies. Customers of the FinTech company include well-known companies such as Commerzbank, UBS and N26. IDnow was founded in 2014 by Jet A, the company built by the founders of amiando. For more information see (www.idnow.de: http://www.idnow.de).

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit (www.wisekey.com: http://www.wisekey.com).

