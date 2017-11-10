

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Richemont (CFRUY.PK) reported that its first-half profit increased 80% to 974 million euros. This mainly reflects a higher operating profit and a 181 million euros reversal in net finance income. Earnings per share (1 A share/10 B shares) increased by 80% to 1.721 on a diluted basis. Headline earnings per share for the period was 1.767 euros compared to 0.937 euros.



First-half operating profit increased by 46% to 1.17 billion euros. Excluding the prior year period's one-time charges, operating profit increased by 11%.



First-half sales increased by 10% at actual exchange rates to 5.60 billion euros, and by 12% at constant exchange rates. Excluding the prior year period's inventory buy-backs, sales increased by 8% at constant exchange rates.



