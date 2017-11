BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its most major opponents in late Asian deals on Friday.



The pound edged up to 0.8851 against the euro, 1.3158 versus the dollar and 1.3083 against the franc, from its early lows of 0.8866, 1.3139 and 1.3046, respectively.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 1.325 against the greenback, 1.32 against the franc and 0.87 against the euro.



