IQE plc



10 November 2017



Placing of new shares raising £95 million



IQE plc (AIM: IQE, 'IQE' or the 'Company'), a leading global supplier of advanced wafer products and wafer services to the semiconductor industry, today announces that further to the announcement made on 9 November 2017 regarding the proposed placing of ordinary shares, it has successfully placed 67,941,581 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company (the 'Placing Shares'), at a price of 140 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately £95 million (the 'Placing').



The Placing Shares represent approximately 9.9% of IQE's existing outstanding issued share capital. Application for admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM will be made in due course and the Placing Shares are expected to commence trading on 16 November 2017 ('Admission') (at which time the Placing will become unconditional). The Placing is expected to settle on 16 November 2017, subject to Admission.



The Company's enlarged issued ordinary share capital immediately following the issue of the Placing Shares will be 754,756,394 voting ordinary shares. The aforementioned figure of 754,756,394 voting ordinary shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



Following completion of the transaction, the Company has agreed to a lock-up of 90 days. Canaccord Genuity Limited ('Canaccord Genuity'), Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ('Stifel') and Peel Hunt LLP ('Peel Hunt') acted as joint bookrunners in relation to the Placing (the 'Bookrunners').



For further information, please contact:



IQE plc Tel: +44 (0)29 2083 9400 Drew Nelson Phil Rasmussen Chris Meadows



Canaccord Genuity (Nomad, Joint Bookrunner) Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000 Simon Bridges Antony Isaacs Richard Andrews



Stifel (Joint Bookrunner) Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Fred Walsh Neil Shah Ben Maddison



Peel Hunt (Joint Bookrunner) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Edward Knight Nick Prowting



About IQE:



IQE is a leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafers with products that cover a diverse range of applications. The Group's outsourced foundry services provides a 'one stop shop' for the wafer needs of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers.



IQE uses advanced epitaxial growth technology platforms to manufacture and supply advanced semiconductor 'epi-wafers' to the major chip manufacturing companies, who then use these wafers to make the chips which form the key components of virtually all high technology systems.



IQE's products are found in many consumer, communication, computing, mobility and industrial applications. IQE's epi-wafers enable a wide range of wireless/RF, photonics, infrared, power, solar, advanced electronics and sensor technologies.



IQE operates multiple manufacturing and R&D facilities across Europe, Asia and the USA.



