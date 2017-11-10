

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported that its EBIT for the first nine months improved 15.9 percent to 52.0 million euros from thee prior year's 44.9 million euros, reflecting a strong contribution from the Optics & Life Science segment.



Group revenue rose by 7.0 percent in the first nine months, to 526.8 million euros from last year.



'Following positive business performance and with the prospect of a strong fourth quarter, we have firmed up the outlook for the full year at the upper end of the originally forecasted range - including acquisitions revenue will be even slightly above,' said Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of JENOPTIK AG.



By the end of September 2017, the order intake reached a new record level for a nine-month period and was worth 576.2 million euros - up 5.2 percent on the prior year.



The Executive Board expects revenue and EBIT margin for the full year 2017 at the upper end of the original guidance.



