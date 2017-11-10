

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) issued an update on the HSR approval process for the company's pending acquisition of Sparton. The Group has entered into a timing agreement with the US Department of Justice which sets time targets for Ultra's further document submission, and time limits for the DoJ's discovery and decision-making.



Ultra's target is to submit all requested documentation by 30 November 2017. A decision from the DoJ is now expected at the end of March 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX