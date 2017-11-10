sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,381 Euro		-0,002
-0,01 %
WKN: A1J0WG ISIN: US3006145003 Ticker-Symbol: XEA 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SA
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SA89,65-0,98 %
EXA CORPORATION20,381-0,01 %