

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production growth moderated in September, after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 4.7 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 6.2 percent spike in the previous month. The measure has been rising since March.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output alone surged by 22.1 percent annually in September and manufacturing production grew by 4.3 percent.



At the same time, output in the chemical industry registered a sharp decline of 11.1 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production rebounded 0.5 percent from August, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders rose 8.8 percent yearly in September, reversing a 5.2 percent decrease in the preceding month.



