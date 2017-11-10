

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The greenback advanced to 1.3113 against the pound and 1.1636 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.3158 and 1.1654, respectively.



The greenback rose to 0.9955 against the franc and 113.55 against the yen, off its prior lows of 0.9927 and 113.26, respectively.



If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 114.5 against the yen, 1.02 against the franc, 1.15 against the euro and 1.29 against the pound.



