

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) reported Friday that first-half loss attributable to equity holders of the parent after special items was $66 million, compared to loss of $64 million last year.



Basic loss per share was 23.7 US cents, compared to loss of 23.2 US cents a year ago.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent before special items was $21 million, compared to loss of $64 million last year.



Underlying earnings per share were 9.5 US cents, compared to loss of 18.8 US cents last year.



EBITDA climbed 37 percent to $1.69 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34% increased from 33% last year.



Revenue of $6.8 billion climbed 39% from last year's $4.87 billion, primarily due to higher volumes and strong commodity prices.



In Zinc India, refined zinc-lead metal production of 459kt climbed 49% and refined silver production of 8.2 million ounces grew 30% from last year.



Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources, said, 'Our performance in the half year underlines that Vedanta's consistent strategy is delivering results. We are seeing the benefits of growth at Zinc and Aluminium, and the benefits of strong operating performance overall, alongside higher commodities prices.'



Further, the company announced interim dividend of 24 US cents per share, higher than 20 US cents per share last year.



