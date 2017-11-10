Company executives to also lead panel of experts on bridging the gap between legal, risk, and compliance at the event



AUSTIN, Texas, 2017-11-10 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, the leading provider of legal, compliance, and operational risk software solutions, announced today that it will debut new features to its industry-leading DataStoreDSX enterprise content management solution during Compliance Week Europe 2017, November 13-14, 2017 in Amsterdam.



Mitratech's DataStoreDSX enterprise content management software solution delivers end-to-end control of all content across an organization including scanned documents, text files, images, Microsoft Word documents, emails, print streams, spreadsheets and more. Enabling the ability to store, view, archive and distribute huge volumes of data regularly, DataStoreDSX can help organizations comply with regulations including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The new features of DataStoreDSX include:



-- Subscriptions: Users can now set up and subscribe to queries and criteria once, which can be duplicated across all future entries, saving considerable time and effort; -- Scheduling: Users can now schedule and run data queries on their preferred timetable, with results automatically provided at the scheduled time, resulting in up to a 75 percent reduction in search time; and -- Notifications: Users can now receive automatic notification when something within their system does not meet compliance standards or identified parameters, enabling them to resolve and manage issues quickly and proactively while reducing regulatory risk.



"In today's highly regulatory environment, we're seeing clients across the globe use DataStoreDSX to implement best-practices in information governance," said Mark Delgado, General Manager, EMEA & APAC, Mitratech. "The latest upgrades to DataStoreDSX demonstrate that we listen to our clients, providing them with tangible ways to not only continue to help ensure regulatory compliance, but also ways to increase productivity and reduce costs in their everyday work lives."



Additionally, at the Compliance Week Europe event, Mitratech's Global Head of Alliances & Partners, Connor Blake, will lead a panel discussion on how organizations can break down the barriers between the legal, risk and compliance functions. Joining Blake will be Fergus Allan, Duff & Phelps, Naomi Bowman, Berkeley Research Group, and Natalie Fitzhugh, Mitratech. Following the panel presentation, will be a roundtable discussion for senior compliance, legal, and risk professionals on policy management's role in creating a culture of compliance.



For more information on Mitratech visit us at our booth at Compliance Week Europe or visit our website www.mitratech.com.



ABOUT MITRATECH Mitratech is a market-leading provider of legal, compliance, and operational risk solutions for more than 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, representing almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500, and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries. Mitratech's portfolio of enterprise legal and risk management software includes: legal matter management, spend management, e-Billing, legal hold, contracts management, risk management, policy management, audit management, and health & safety management. To learn more, visit www.mitratech.com.



