TELESTE CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 10.11.2017 AT 10:00



TELESTE COMMENCES CO-DETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS



Teleste is about to commence co-determination negotiations in order to reduce costs, to improve business operations and to secure profitable growth in the coming years.



In order to maintain its leading market position and to achieve its financial targets the company needs to increase operational efficiency and productivity.



Potential personnel reduction need in Finland is estimated to be approx. 30 persons.



