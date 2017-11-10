

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France industrial production rebounded in September, data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial production grew by more-than-expected 0.6 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in August. Production was forecast to grow 0.5 percent.



Likewise, manufacturing output climbed 0.4 percent, in contrast to August's 0.3 percent decrease. However, this was weaker than the expected increase of 0.8 percent.



In construction, output decreased 0.6 percent after remaining flat a month ago. At the same time, mining and quarrying and energy, water supply and waste management climbed 1.8 percent.



In the third quarter, output increased 0.6 percent each in manufacturing and overall industry, data showed.



