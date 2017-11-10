While expecting the announcement of a new energy strategy that could envisage more than 30 GW of additional solar between 2020-2030, the Italian solar sector discussed how to deal with current market conditions and facing the future with optimism at Key Solar, a brand new solar event.

A new energy strategy with solar at its core Today (Friday November 10) at 12 noon the Italian government is expected to release the final version of a new energy strategy (Strategia Energetica Nazionale - SEN) that could place solar as one of the main pillars of Italy's future Italian energy system for the period 2020 to 2030.

The new strategy could even envisage the deployment of between 30 GW and 50 GW of additional solar capacity over that period, as revealed during one of the fair's conferences by scientific director of the event Gianni Silvestrini, who also happens to be one of the most prominent figure in the Italian solar and renewable energy landscape.

If confirmed, this target would undoubtedly bring Italy back to the club of world's largest PV markets and help push average annual growth to around 3 GW. However, how this ambitious strategy will be implemented remains unknown, as the SEN lays down only general guidelines. Further, the role of the country's future governments, and especially the one that will be formed after the upcoming legislative elections to be held in March, will be decisive for the setting up of the necessary regulatory tools that can make the target achievable. But while Italian politics remains an undecipherable variable, the target is clearly pushing Italy towards a future will less thermoelectric power generation.

A provisional roadmap to 2020 is needed Although the SEN is raising big hopes for the long-term PV perspective, one of Europe's largest economies should not spend the next two years neglecting to improve the current regulatory framework for solar and storage, as many current challenges need addressing before the SEN is implemented. This is the main request that the Italian solar industry has submitted to representatives of the Italian government that were present at the fair and its conferences.

The current regulatory framework, in fact, has allowed the local PV sector to stay afloat over the past three years thanks to annual growth ranging from approximately 300 to 350 MW (which may also be considered a good result if we take into account that there are no direct incentives ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...