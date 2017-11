Vantaa, Finland, 2017-11-10 09:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 10 November 2017 at 10.30 am (EET)



Notification of Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Rumpunen, Aku Position: Chief Financial Officer ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05_20171109092351_13 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Cramo Plc LEI: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-11-08+02:00 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009900476 Volume: 55 Unit price: 19.1902 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 55 Volume weighted average price: 19.1902 Euro



Further information:



Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045 Ms Merja Naumanen, IR Communication Officer, tel: +358 10 661 1211



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in about 300 depots in fourteen countries. With a group staff around 2,600, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2016 was EUR 712 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



