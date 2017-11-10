Powerstar, the market leading voltage optimisation and energy storage brand has completed the acquisition of Bromsgrove Winding Services Ltd (BWS) and strengthened its portfolio of products and services.

As a trusted name for providing engineering led solutions to contribute towards businesses efficiencies, cost savings and Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), this acquisition will help Powerstar to serve customers more effectively and efficiently during the upcoming major reforms that will be experienced within the energy industry.

Powerstar and BWS share core values and will significantly enhance the portfolio of service and product offerings to the market, ensuring sustainability is kept at the heart of their comprehensive range of solutions. Both Powerstar and BWS will remain under their own identities but will now be part of the wider EMSc Global Ltd group of companies.

Dr. Alex Mardapittas, Chief Executive Officer of EMSc Global Ltd, commented, "This acquisition marks the next step forward in our long-term strategic view. The combined expertise will add extensive capabilities allowing our business to continue to grow and adapt to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

"By combining our skills, resources and assets it will allow us to deliver maximum value to our customers and futureproof our business as we continue to mature and grow in an ever-changing marketplace."

One of the key objectives of the business' future strategy is to bring as many skills inhouse as possible in order to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of bespoke products and services to meet the varied needs of businesses as the UK transitions into a low-carbon economy. This is supported by the appointment of a Chief Technical Officer to the board who will steer the technical and strategic direction of the business and will have an integral role in continuing to improve Powerstar's innovation and market effectiveness.

The deal was supported by banking giant HSBC by providing working capital facilities to Bromsgrove Winding Services during the process of the acquisition. In addition, HSBC is working with Powerstar to build a group facility for EMSc Global Ltd post-acquisition.

Powerstar is keen to clarify the acquisition will enhance its current operations which will continue to be managed by the existing senior management team. BWS will continue to serve its customers with special transformers, reactors and rewind and refurbishment services in addition to expanding its operations in the amorphous distribution transformer market. BWS is currently the only UK manufacturer which makes amorphous core transformers in the UK, under its SO-LO Brand.

