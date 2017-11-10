This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on November 18th, 2017 to version 5.0.0201 which includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live November 20th.



New Trade Report Types for OTC trade reporting



New Trade Report Types to be used for OTC-trade publication (APA) via Genium INET are now available in External Test System 4, see the attached Appendix A. These Trade Report Types will be active in Production as of January 3, 2018.



Information about the Trade Report Types are available in the Functional Changes descriptions and Market Model documents which can be found via the link below.



Information on the 5.0.0201 MiFID II release is available on the Technical Information web site. The site will be continuously updated.



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-mifid-ii-5.0.0201



For technical questions, please contact:



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



For general questions on the release, please contact:



Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=652517