The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 35 dated 31 July 2017.



This part of the share buy-back programme runs from 1 August 2017 to 19 January 2018.



Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 3 November 2017 to 9 November 2017:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 89,700 170.16 15,263,208 announcement 3 November 2017 2,000 184.93 369,860 6 November 2017 1,900 182,02 345,838 7 November 2017 3,000 175.40 526,200 8 November 2017 3,300 173.52 572,616 9 November 2017 3,400 172.57 586,738 Accumulated under the 103,300 171.00 17,664,460 programme



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 586,307 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.41% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,142,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CFO Kristian Frederiksen, tlf. +45 9632 2300



