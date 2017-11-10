IAR Systems Adds Static and Runtime Analysis to Functional Safety Tools for Renesas RX MCUs

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, launches a new version of the functional safety edition of the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbenchfor Renesas RX family of microcontrollers (MCUs). The new version integrates IAR Systems' add-on tools C-STATand C-RUNfor powerful static and runtime analysis. In addition, support for the Renesas RXv2 CPU core is now available.

Functional safety is one of the most important features in many embedded systems and companies must consider development tools as an integral part of the system certification. The proof of compliance for the tools increases cost and time of development. To solve this problem, IAR Systems provides a certified version of the complete compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for RX.

The build chain of IAR Embedded Workbench for RX has been tested and approved according to the requirements on support tools put forth in the international umbrella standard for functional safety IEC 61508, as well as the standard for automotive safety-related systems ISO 26262. The latest version also adds certification according to IEC 62304, defining the life cycle requirements for medical device software. IAR Embedded Workbench for RX is certified by TÜV SÜD.

The added support for C-RUN and C-STAT enables complete code control through the entire development cycle. C-STAT performs static analysis that can detect defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT and the Common Weakness Enumeration, as well as help keeping code compliant to standards like MISRA C:2012/2004 and MISRA C++:2008. C-RUN performs runtime analysis by checking application execution directly within the development environment. It features arithmetic checks, advanced bounds checking, and heap checking. Thanks to the complete integration of the tools in the IAR Embedded Workbench IDE, developers get up and running quickly with the analysis.

IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX provides a complete IDE including the IAR C/C++ Compiler with Renesas RX ABI compliance, an assembler, a linker and the C-SPYDebugger. The latest certified version adds IDE enhancements and new tutorials for boosted user experience.

The certified version is delivered with a functional safety certificate, as well as a safety report from TÜV SÜD and a Safety Manual. With the certified tools, IAR Systems provides a Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement with guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the contract. In addition to prioritized technical support, the agreement includes access to validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems. More information is available at www.iar.com/safety.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other products names are trademarks of their respective owners.

IAR Systems contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén

Media Relations

IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

E-mail: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Stefan Skarin

CEO

IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-adds-static-and-runtime-analysis-to-functional-safety-tools-for-renesas-rx-mcus,c2387226

The following files are available for download: