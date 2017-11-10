sprite-preloader
10.11.2017 | 10:03
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, November 10

10 November 2017

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company')

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Lorna Tilbian, Director.

The Company hereby announces that Lorna Tilbian, non-executive Director, was appointed as a Director of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC with effect from 10 November 2017.

- END -

Contact information:

Victoria Hale - 020 3 170 8732

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary


© 2017 PR Newswire