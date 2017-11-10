Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

10 November 2017

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company')

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Lorna Tilbian, Director.

The Company hereby announces that Lorna Tilbian, non-executive Director, was appointed as a Director of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC with effect from 10 November 2017.

- END -

