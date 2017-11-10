Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, November 10
10 November 2017
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company')
Notification of Board changes and Directors' details
Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Lorna Tilbian, Director.
The Company hereby announces that Lorna Tilbian, non-executive Director, was appointed as a Director of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC with effect from 10 November 2017.
Contact information:
Victoria Hale - 020 3 170 8732
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary