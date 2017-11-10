

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 09-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,706,611.84 11.6345



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 31,129,375.07 15.8419



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 868,217.76 19.2288



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,647,499.52 18.1967



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 09/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,717,358.61 10.7971



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4525000 USD 48,854,362.85 10.7965



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 41,962,255.82 13.3425



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 306,510.44 14.5957



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,223,572.80 17.089



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,505,898.72 17.2484



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,243,099.74 11.5821



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 64,783,500.05 17.7977



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 41,384,111.25 19.7067



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 57,964,710.19 17.9457



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,739,568.85 15.1111



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 09/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,586,643.78 15.2562



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,753,182.81 16.5854



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,408,409.11 19.5612



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,653,459.21 17.315



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 20,811,464.82 11.0114



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,347,605.50 19.2488



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,819,245.10 19.9946



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,086,798.83 20.3472



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 09/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,406,006.25 18.1654



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,676,468.24 18.1647



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 09/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,868,213.99 13.9121



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,149,318.50 20.4127



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,747,711.77 17.478



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,863,540.72 11.8179



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,750,470.16 20.4424



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13650000 USD 238,840,642.74 17.4975



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,892,603.64 18.7067



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,276,846.25 5.6043



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 34,992,203.29 19.2265



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,067,812.32 16.4279



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,898,453.79 14.6035



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,488,678.14 18.3787



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 323,362.36 20.2101



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,330,561.04 20.5022



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,684,291.83 19.7447



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R26



