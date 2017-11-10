Lombard Risk Wins 'Collateral Platform Provider of the Year'at the 2017 Custody Risk Global Awards

LONDON, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lombard Risk Management plc (LSE: LRM), the leading dedicated global provider of integrated collateral management and regulatory reporting solutions, is delighted to announce that it has been presented with the prestigious Collateral Platform Provider of the Year award, at the Custody Risk Global Awards hosted last night at a ceremony in London.

Selected by a judging panel of industry experts, Lombard Risk is recognised for its leading position in the market for tier one and two banks globally, and the championing of collateral management as a valued and strategic part of its clients' businesses. Lombard Risk also demonstrated recent client success and market exposure gained through the buildout of its Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETD) module, and the competitive advantage of using a true cross product collateral management system.

In 2017, Lombard Risk also created a client centred ecosystem of best of breed providers around collateral management - to offer clients true front-to-back processing from legal agreement negotiation, trading and execution, through collateral margining to settlement.

Celebrating the increasing interconnectivity in the worlds of custody, fund administration and securities services, the awards ceremony took place on Thursday, 9th November, at the Montcalm Hotel, London.

About Lombard Risk

Lombard Risk is the leading dedicated global provider of collateral management and regulatory reporting solutions to the financial services industry. Through intelligent automation and optimisation, Lombard Risk's clients are able to improve their approach to risk management, gaining the agility they need to have a competitive advantage. As well as bringing immediate and urgent solutions to clients' needs, Lombard Risk's global team of experts look beyond today's reporting and collateral management requirements to develop technology solutions that will help them adapt as industry challenges evolve.