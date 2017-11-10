ADYOULIKE Wins Gold Award for "Native Advertising Platform / Network of the Year" at The Native Advertising Awards

LONDON and BERLIN, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ADYOULIKE won gold in the "Native Advertising Platform Network of the Year" category at The Native Advertising Awards, held by The Native Advertising Institute yesterday.

The winners were announced at the Native Advertising DAYS event 2017 in Berlin and ADYOULIKE beat tough competitors for this prestigious award, drawn from all corners of the global, including the UK, US, Russia and Philippines.

The Native Advertising Awards is the biggest award program for native advertising in the world. The awards aim to acknowledge and reward great native advertising, native technology platforms and to promote inspiring, effective and creative work that helps organisations worldwide achieve their goals and tell great brand stories in a non-disruptive way.

A curated jury from across the industry has chosen this year's winners based on native advertising work entered in categories covering the most important aspects of native advertising such as strategy, organisation, formats and channels.

The jury consisted of experienced native advertising professionals such as Stephanie Losee, Head of Content at Visa, Susan Borst, Deputy Director, Mobile IAB, Stuart Feil, Custom Publishing Director at Adweek.

Dale Lovell, UK Managing Director & Chief Digital Officer at ADYOULIKE said: "We're delighted that our native advertising platform and SSP has been awarded gold by The Native Advertising Institute. The digital domain that we, as marketers operate in, will face continued and rapid change as we adjust to the awesome power of new technologies, and we expect that native advertising will really come into its own next year, overtaking banners as the majority source of display spending."

It has been another standout year for ADYOULIKE. In June, the company expanded internationally to the US, while also partnering with Trinity Mirror, Sizmek and Trade Desk. This follows on from 2016 where ADYOULIKE was the first company to integrate IBM Watson into its DNA native advertising platform to enhance semantic targeting for native advertising.



About ADYOULIKE:

ADYOULIKE is a global leading in-feed native ad platform. Launched in 2011, it is recognised for being a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform (SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium and niche publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace.

In November 2016, ADYOULIKE launched the world's first semantic targeting capability for native advertising by integrating IBM's ground-breaking Watson artificial intelligence software with the ADYOULIKE platform. It is now, for the very first time, being used to create better semantic targeting for native advertising.

The fast-growing firm is now operating in more than 18 countries, has 65 employees and received series B funding in October of this year to underwrite its continued international growth. Accolades for ADYOULIKE include: BPI France Excellence, Pass French Tech, The Everline Future 50 and The BIMA Hot 100. ADYOULIKE is a member of the IAB in the UK, US and Europe.

About Native Advertising Institute:

The Native Advertising Institute is dedicated to helping marketers become successful with native advertising. By providing insights and tools such as case studies, best practices, how-to guides and analysis from industry insiders as well as research and ebooks. Native Advertising DAYS is the first conference in the world dedicated exclusively to the field of native advertising and attracting a number of prestigious speakers, brands and publishers.