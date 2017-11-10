

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended losses from the previous session on Friday as U.S. tax reform worries and simmering Middle East tensions kept investors on the sidelines ahead of the weekend.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 9 points or 0.16 percent at 5,398 in late opening deals after declining 1.2 percent the previous day.



Steel pipe maker Vallourec fell more than 1 percent despite the company posting turnaround results for the third quarter of 2017.



Construction firm Vinci shed 0.6 percent on fund raising reports.



Fuel company Rubis jumped 2.2 percent on solid third-quarter results.



In economic releases, French industrial output grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in August, official data showed. Economists forecast output to grow 0.5 percent.



