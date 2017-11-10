LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/17 -- Indonesia, the fourth most populous country, is on the brink of an all-important 'sweet spot' in its demographic timeline. In 2020, the country is expected to reach its productive peak, with the highest proportion of its population fitting into the working age group. Indeed, over the next decade, two million people will join the working age group every year. Paramount Land is an Indonesian property developer that has eyed this scenario as a unique opportunity to seize the power of the millennial market.

The latest issue of World Finance takes a look at the way that millennial customers are changing the real estate sector in Indonesia. Ervan Adi Nugroho, President of Paramount Land, discusses the key to conquering the millennial market, and details how success among millennials can open doors to the wider property market.

Crucially, millenials are a technology-focussed, smartphone-savvy and particularly critical generation, with different needs and expectations, and the real estate industry must keep up. Paramount Land has sought to tap into the millennial mind-set by developing communities where private residences and places of business co-exist, providing the perfect set-up for millennials to start their own businesses close to home. On top of this, the company has turned its efforts to educating a whole generation on the benefits of joining the property ladder early, and has placed a key focus on affordability, both for housing and office space.

Ultimately, property developers in today's fast-changing industrial backdrop must be creative, innovative and open to change. Paramount Land's strategy epitomises these characteristics, leading to consistently impressive results.

Paramount Land's achievements have not gone unnoticed, and it scooped up two separate awards in this year's iteration of the World Finance Real Estate Awards.

World Finance's yearly round-up recognises the most agile players in the sector, as well as those playing a leading role in the industry. Paramount Land was picked out as Asia's 'Most Sustainable Developer' and its 'Best Residential Developer'.

To read more on the winners of this year's Real Estate Awards, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available in print, on tablet and online now.

http://www.worldfinance.com/

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contacts:

World News Media

Elizabeth Matsangou

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4162

elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com



