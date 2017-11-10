

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected pace in September, after rising in the previous four months, data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Industrial output dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 1.2 percent increase seen in August. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent decrease for the month.



On a yearly basis, calendar-adjusted industrial production growth eased to 2.4 percent in September from 5.8 percent in the prior month. The growth was forecast to moderate to 4.8 percent.



During the third quarter, production advanced 1.5 percent compared with a 1.2 percent rise in the preceding quarter.



