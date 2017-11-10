Cinemo Presented at Renesas' 1st European R-Car Consortium Forum in Düsseldorf, Germany

KARLSRUHE, Germany, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Creative automotive multimedia set to reach new heights in performance and originality as Cinemo middleware deliver unprecedented content control to Renesas R-Car Systems-on-Chip

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware, today announced their participation at the Renesas 1st European R-Car Consortium Forum held in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 9, 2017.

Renesas Electronics, one of the world's largest supplier of automotive processors and a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, including microcontrollers, Systems-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and a broad range of analog and power devices, built the R-Car Consortium to provide an open platform for both OEMs and Tier-1s to collaborate on the implementation and accelerate development of next-generation in-vehicle infotainment solutions, based on the R-Car SoCs.

Cinemo exclusive technologies such as Distributed Playback' and Distributed Media Management', were heavily featured demonstrating a connected environment between front and rear seat hardware and personal mobility. With Renesas R-Car SoC affording upmost efficiency levels, Cinemo can generate the complete entertainment ambience in the car by allowing content anywhere anytime, with the distribution in the hands of any passenger.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Cinemo to our 1st European R-Car Consortium Forum. Renesas built the R-Car Consortium network to establish working relationships and provide access to R-Car technology to its over 220 partners," said Yoshiyuki Matsumoto, Vice President, Automotive Information Solution Business Division, Automotive Solution Business Unit, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "Cinemo has been one of our leading partners supporting R-Car and we look forward to working with them moving forward."

"We are very pleased to be attending the Renesas 1st European R-Car Consortium Forum and presenting advanced automotive multimedia use cases," said Elif Ede, Vice President Sales of Cinemo.

About Cinemo

CPU and Operating System agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / in-vehicle infotainment system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

