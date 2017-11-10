

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK industrial production, manufacturing production, construction output and trade figures for September.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the euro, the franc and the yen, it held steady against the greenback.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8858 against the euro, 1.3053 against the Swiss franc, 1.3140 against the US dollar and 149.08 against the yen.



