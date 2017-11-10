

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares extended losses from the previous session on Friday as Brexit negotiations continued and investors awaited industrial production and foreign trade data, due to be released later today, for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 14 points or 0.19 percent at 7,469 in late opening deals after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Luxury brand Burberry Group fell 3.4 percent to extend Thursday's losses after unveiling plans to move further upmarket.



Diversified miner Vedanta Resources rose half a percent after reporting a 37 percent rise in half-year profit.



