

The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday, after San Francisco Fed President John Williams said a rate hike in December would be appropriate in the light of incoming economic data.



Speaking to BBC, Williams penciled in three further rate hikes next year, with interest rates returned gradually to 'a normal level' of about 2.5 percent.



He appreciated the Fed Chair Yellen, saying she had done a fantastic job 'during a very difficult period of time.'



Williams said he expects Yellen's successor Powel, who assumes power in February next year, would continue to make sure that the policy makers have a strong consensus around its policy decisions and strategy.



Meanwhile, Senate Republicans released tax reform bill on Thursday with key differences from a version proposed by the House of Representatives, delaying the corporate tax cut until 2019 and keeping seven individual income tax brackets.



The Senate plan leaves the number of tax brackets at seven. The lowest bracket would be unchanged at 10 percent, but the top rate would be lowered to 38.5 percent.



The bill proposes to slash the corporate rate from 35 percent to 20 percent, but that would take effect only in 2019.



Today's U.S. economic calendar is light with only University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November due for release.



The currency held steady against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the euro.



The greenback advanced to 1.3113 against the pound and 1.1623 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.3158 and 1.1654, respectively. The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.29 against the pound and 1.15 against the euro.



The greenback rose to 0.9955 against the franc and 113.64 against the yen, off its prior lows of 0.9927 and 113.26, respectively. On the upside, 1.02 and 114.5 are likely seen as the next resistance levels for the greenback against the franc and the yen, respectively.



The greenback bounced off to 0.7670 against the aussie, from a 3-day low of 0.7695 hit at 1:45 am ET. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 0.75 mark.



The greenback held steady against the kiwi, after rising to a 2-day high of 0.6921 at 9:30 pm ET. The pair finished Thursday's trading at 0.6947.



On the flip side, the greenback pared gains to 1.2669 against the loonie, from an early high of 1.2686. The greenback is likely to locate support around the 1.24 area.



Looking ahead, U.K. industrial production, trade data and consruction output for September are due in the European session.



The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for November is set for release at 10:00 am ET.



