A top-notch panel of judges from the German Design Council - the top German authority for brand and design - has once again honored a product from Borgward. The Borgward BXi7, an all-electric concept SUV, has won the German Design Award for 2018. This award has also previously been presented to three other Borgward models: the Borgward BX7, the Borgward BX5, and the BX6 SUV coupe concept.



The German Design Council seeks to promote innovative products and projects that play a pioneering role in both German and international design. This means that the Borgward design style, which has been described as "innovative" and "typically German" on many occasions, has received official praise from the highest authority. The Design Council, which consists of high-profile experts, was established as a foundation in 1953 at the initiative of the German Bundestag. Today it is considered one of the world's leading centers of expertise for design communication and brand management.



"This honor for our Borgward BXi7 electric model in 2017 is already the fourth time we have received the renowned German Design Award," said Anders Warming, Global Design President at Borgward Group AG, at the company's headquarters in Stuttgart. "We regard this as an additional incentive to continue creating automotive design that exemplifies the paradigm shift that is taking the auto industry toward electric mobility. We have also shown where this path can take us in the future through another pioneering vehicle, the Borgward Isabella Concept."



The award-winning model from Borgward



The characteristic exterior design of the BORGWARD BXi7 was created at the design center in Renningen near Stuttgart. It reflects the fresh and future-oriented spirit of the Borgward ePROPULSION variable electric drive platform.



The electric version of the vehicle differs from the normal Borgward BX7, which is powered by a combustion engine, in a number of significant details. For example, the exterior boasts the exclusive LIGHTNING BLUE paint job, which will be reserved for all Borgward concept vehicles featuring an electric drive system in the future. Other exclusive design features in the BXi7 include the roof rails with their seamless transition into the roof spoiler, the front and rear bumpers, the rear diffuser, and the aerodynamically optimized wheels. The exterior design is rounded out by the blue color applications in SKY COLOUR and the signature LED daytime running lights.



The interior of the BXi7 is also upgraded by distinctive design features. These features include large decorative elements in LIGHTNING BLUE, discreet trim, and the typical BORGWARD diamond-shaped seat stitching in SKY COLOUR. All of them send a clear message that this is a different kind of drive system. This impression is enhanced by the newly designed gear selector lever in the center console and the two large LCD displays on the dashboard.



Ideal for daily use, thanks to the innovative electric drive system



The Borgward BXi7 concept SUV, which is close to the eventual series production model, is ideally suited for daily use thanks to its battery, which was developed jointly with Borgward's strategic partner LG Electronics. In the next development steps, the BXi7's electric range is scheduled to be increased to as much as 500 kilometers, depending on how the vehicle is driven. The charging cycle to 80 percent of capacity takes only 30 minutes at a fast-charging station.



The eAWD electronic control system and electric motors at both the front and the rear axles turn the SUV into an all-wheel-drive vehicle with a fully variable torque distribution system. The two permanent magnet synchronous motors with integrated converters have a combined output of 200 kW/272 hp, deliver a maximum torque of 400 Newton meters, and unite, in line with the driver's wishes, sporty performance and handling with the highest degree of efficiency.



